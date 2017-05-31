GRPD: 2 toddlers attacked by escaped dogs in 1 day

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police say two dogs are in quarantine after separate attacks on toddlers.

Both incidents happened Sunday, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department.

The first case happened around 2:01 p.m. in the 200 block of Brown Street SE.

Police say a German shepherd left its gated yard and bit a toddler as she was being carried by her mother. The child was treated for minor injuries, including a small puncture under her armpit and a 3-inch scrape on her chest.

The second incident happened about 90 minutes later in the 400 block of Oakdale Street SE.

Police say a pit bill escaped a corkscrew-style yard anchor, went under a chain link fence, approached a 2-year-old seated in a stroller and bit the toddler in the face.

The child’s father grabbed and restrained the dog until the owner came, according to GRPD.

The toddler is expected to survive.

The attacks happened just two days after a 3-week-old girl was killed in a dog attack at a Grand Rapids home in the 1100 block of Kalamazoo Avenue SE.

The infant was left alone with three dogs for approximately five minutes before an adult checked on her and noticed she had been bitten.

“This is a horrible tragedy and serves as a critical reminder to never leave a child unattended around a dog or dogs or cats. Always keep a watchful eye on vulnerable youth, and that’s what makes this difficult to report on,” said Sgt. Terry Dixon.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

