Help local kids: Donate food to fight hunger

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s hard to believe that children in our own community are going to bed hungry. The reality is hunger doesn’t discriminate. The IM Kid’s 3rd Meal Program is working to provide a last meal of the day for hundreds of children, who would otherwise go without. Your donation of food items can go a long way. The video above is a look at how one jar of peanut butter, and one loaf of bread can help several kids. The next time you’re grocery shopping, keep in mind the impact one item can make. It’s bigger than you may think.

IMPACT IS EASY

Everyday 473 lunches are packed for local kids

A small jar of peanut butter and jelly makes 23 sandwiches

A large jar of peanut butter and jelly makes 50 sandwiches

Loaves of bread needed are 42 per day

A 6 lb can of pears makes 29 fruit cups-it takes 13 cans each day

Each day trail mix for all kids uses 6 boxes of Cheerios, 15 cups of raisins, 6 bags of Pretzels

WISH LIST ITEMS ARE LISTED BELOW. If you are interested in donating the items on this list, please email imkids3rdmeal@gmail.com or call 616-225-7264.

Donations that will always be needed:

100% Fruit Juice Boxes

Peanut Butter

Fruit Cups

Applesauce

Cereal (full size)

Pretzels

Cracker packs/Granola Bars

Zipper-lock bags

Paper Lunch Sacks

Peanuts

Apples

Seasonal Fruit

Sandwich bread

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

