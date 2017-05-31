How spring 2017 in West Michigan stacks up





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Spring in Michigan typically brings a plethora of interesting weather conditions and 2017 has been no exception. Rarely do we receive what is described as an “average” spring.

West Michigan is coming off a winter that featured temperatures that averaged 3.3 degrees warmer than normal, thanks to a February that was the warmest on record.

As expected, the higher temperatures meant less snowfall. West Michigan ending winter with snowfall deficit of nearly 14 inches.

The temperature trend carried over from winter into spring, which is 2.7 degrees above average so far. Like winter, the area experienced fewer snowflakes, with a deficit of 5 inches at this point.

Spring is a month of transition and can sometimes bring summer warmth, winter cold, and snow along with severe thunderstorms. In terms of bitter cold and snow, there hasn’t been much this time around. The most significant one-day snowfall was 2.5 inches on March 13.

The coldest temperature was 12 degrees during the morning of March 12. The cold was ushered in by a significant wind event on March 8 that generated a recorded peak wind gust of 64 mph in Grand Rapids; the average wind speed was slightly faster than 28 mph.

Severe weather season has not been particularly intense this spring, with 54 relatively minor wind and hail incidents.

The colder water of the Great Lakes offer a little buffer to stronger early spring storms. (This will break down a bit as water temperatures warm throughout the summer.)

However on April 10, an EF-1 tornado swept through southeast Kent county and southwest Ionia County, hitting the Tyler Creek Golf and Recreation area near Freeport.

April 10, 2017 storms across West Michigan View as list View as gallery Open Gallery The remains of what appears to be a canoe near Tyler Creek Golf Club and Campground in Bowne Township. (April 11, 2017) Tree debris covers a lawn near Tyler Creek Golf Club and Campground in Bowne Township. (April 11, 2017) Covered bridge at Tyler Creek in Bowne Township, built in 1955, was damaged in Monday night's storm. (April 11, 2017) Covered bridge at Tyler Creek in Bowne Township, built in 1955, was damaged in Monday night's storm. (April 11, 2017) Flipped trailer next to partially blown off roof of a barn on 92nd Street SE between Wingeier and Freeport avenues. (April 11, 2017) Damage to a barn on 92nd Street SE between Wingeier and Freeport avenues. (April 11, 2017) Debris stuck in trees near near Tyler Creek Golf Club and Campground in Bowne Township. (April 11, 2017) Storm damage on Wingeier Avenue near Freeport that may be the result of a tornado. (April 10, 2017) Storm damage on Wingeier Avenue near Freeport that may be the result of a tornado. (April 10, 2017) Storm damage on Wingeier Avenue near Freeport that may be the result of a tornado. (April 10, 2017) Emergency responders on 92nd Street in southeast Kent County warn citizens of debris in the road after a possible tornado. (April 10, 2017) Storm debris in the driveway to Tyler Creek Golf Club in Bowne Township. (April 10, 2017) Trees block the entrance to Tyler Creek Golf Club after a storm rushed through. (April 10, 2017) A storm damaged this sign at Tyler Creek Golf Club. (April 10, 2017) Roger and Kris Blough, who live off 92nd Street in Bowne Township, say their property sustained tens of thousands of dollars in damage when a storm barreled through on April 10, 2017. Roger and Kris Blough, who live off 92nd Street in Bowne Township, say their property sustained tens of thousands of dollars in damage when a storm barreled through on April 10, 2017. Roger and Kris Blough, who live off 92nd Street in Bowne Township, say their property sustained tens of thousands of dollars in damage when a storm barreled through on April 10, 2017. A blown-over tree in Byron Center. (Courtesy: ATtila Simo via ReportIt) Lightning strikes at Pere Marquette Beach. (April 10, 2017) Lighting in Dorr Township. (Courtesy Brandee Howe via Facebook) Lightning over Byron Center on April 10, 2017.

April seemed to be the month with the most dramatic weather. The month finished out with over a half-foot of rainfall and four-tenths of an inch of snow, which placed it as the sixth wettest April on record in Grand Rapids.

It was also warm, leading to plant growth a week ahead of schedule. Temperatures overall finished at 3.9 degrees above average in Grand Rapids, the seventh warmest on record for the city, and 4.2 degrees above average in Muskegon, which is the city’s third warmest on record.

The month of May has not followed the spring trend, though. Temperatures are ending up similar to the month of March, at 0.6 degrees below average. Rainfall was well below average, at -2.47 inches.

Month to date temperature anomaly across North America Drier than average conditions across Lower Michigan

Interestingly enough, spring last year was also warmer, wetter and had nearly the same amount of sunshine.

