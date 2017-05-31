Hudsonville softball coach gets 1,000th win





HUDSONVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — Hudsonville’s Tom Vruggink has become the eighth high school softball coach in Michigan history to rack up 1,000 wins.

Hudsonville beat Allendale 10-0 on Wednesday.

“It means I’m getting old,” Vruggink joked about the milestone. “No, it just means that I’ve been fortunate to have a lot of good ball players come through this program.”

He also thanked his wife, Patty, who is battling cancer.

“She’s been there for us and she supports everything that I’ve done,” he said. “I couldn’t have done this this long if I didn’t have her.”

But his players gave Vruggink the credit.

“His character and fight, just how long he has done it. “He never gives up and even if he has a rough year, he comes back and fights,” pitcher Aleigha Talsma said. “He believes in everybody that he’s coached and it just means a lot that to have his 1,00th win, to be part of it is huge.”

