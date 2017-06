GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Two West Michigan lacrosse teams — one boys and one girls — took steps Wednesday toward repeating titles.

The Forest Hills Central boys beat Holland Christian 21-8 in a regional final. Forest Hills Central is the defending Division 2 state champion.

In the girls ranks, East Grand Rapids is chasing a Division 2 six-peat. They beat Spring Lake 20-3 in a reginal semifinal.

