Open house of remodeled church raises $20K

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Haven couple who opened their home to the public to raise money for research into a neurological disorder say the event brought in thousands of dollars.
Terry and Rene French’s home at 600 Washington Ave. used to be a church. In 2013, they decided to restore it and turn it into a home. They kept many of the original features, including all of the stained glass windows.
Over the weekend, the Frenches held an open house to raise money for research of Rett syndrome, which their 7-year-old granddaughter has. They said 500 people toured the house, donating some $20,000.
Grand Haven couple turns former church into home
Grand Haven couple turns former church into home x
Latest Galleries
-
Train hits man in Hartford
-
Casco Township deadly shooting – May 24, 2017
-
1928 popcorn truck restored
-
Hindenburg disaster – May 6, 1937
-
Shopko crash
-
May Day marches by immigration supporters
-
Casco Township barn fire – April 30, 2017
-
I-96 crash in Lowell Township
-
Firestone Lofts
-
April 21, 1967 tornadoes