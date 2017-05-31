Pedestrian killed on M-46 in Montcalm County

HOME TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian.

It happened around 4:46 a.m. Wednesday on M-46 near Cedar Lake in Home Township, between Edmore and Vestaburg.

Dispatchers say a 40-year-old man was hit while in the roadway. It appears to be an accident at this point, they say.

It’s unclear if the driver was injured.

The Michigan Department of Transportation reported M-46 was shut down between Vickeryville and Academy roads, but the road has since reopened.

The incident remains under investigation.

