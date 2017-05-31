Person hit by train in Hartford; downtown area closed

HARTFORD, Mich. (WOOD) — A train hit a pedestrian Wednesday morning, shutting down a part of downtown Hartford.

It happened around 9 a.m., according to the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office.

A worker at a local business said the train was still stopped on the tracks near the intersection of Main and Railroad streets at 11:30 a.m.

The pedestrian’s condition is unclear.

The sheriff’s office said the area will remain closed while the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates on woodtv.com during the day.

