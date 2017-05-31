Poll: Fewer in MI give Trump positive job rating

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A majority of Michigan residents aren’t overly pleased with how President Donald Trump is doing so far, a new poll shows.

According to the EPIC-MRA poll released Wednesday, 61 percent of respondents gave the president a negative job rating — saying he was doing just fair or poorly — while 35 percent said he was doing pretty good or excellent.

The numbers are worse than they were in February. Within the first few weeks of Trump’s presidency, 54 percent of Michigan residents polled by EPIC-MRA gave him a negative job rating and 40 percent a positive rating.

A little more than half the people surveyed in the recent poll said the country headed in the wrong direction.

>>PDF: Complete poll results

Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder didn’t fare much better than the president when people were asked how he was doing at his job. Fifty-nine percent gave him a negative rating and 38 percent a positive rating. That’s about the same as it was in February.

Respondents were split on whether things in Michigan area headed in the right direction — 42 percent said they were and 40 percent said they were not. That’s well within the poll’s plus-or-minus 4 percent margin of error.

The poll, which was conducted between May 20 and May 24, surveyed 600 people from across the state. Forty-two percent said they were Democrats, 40 percent said they were Republicans and 16 percent said they were Independents. At the same time, 39 percent identified as moderate, 34 percent as conservative and 20 percent as liberal.

