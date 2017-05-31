Shrapnel flies during explosive Ionia construction accident

The electrical current caused several tires to blow on a gravel hauler, officers say. (Ionia Department of Public Safety)

IONIA, Mich. (WOOD) — Ionia sounded more like a war zone Tuesday during an explosive situation involving a gravel hauler.

A blown tire rests near a gravel hauler following a construction zone accident. (Ionia Department of Public Safety)

It happened around 1:10 p.m. in a construction zone in the 100 block of East Washington Street, according to the Ionia Department of Public Safety.

Shrapnel from the construction zone blast shattered a bulldozer’s window.
(Ionia Department of Public Safety)

Officers say someone reported several explosions in the area. When officers arrived, they found a gravel hauler had raised its dump box, hitting a high tension electrical line.

Contact with the power line caused several of the hauler’s tires to blow out in quick succession. Photos posted to the Ionia DPS Facebook page show one of the tires came completely off the truck.

Shrapnel from the blast shattered the back window of the bulldozer and windows at two homes nearby.

Fortunately, no one was injured during the incident.