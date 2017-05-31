2,900+ participating in Special Olympics Michigan Summer Games

GRAND RAPIDS. Mich. (WOOD) – This weekend, the Special Olympics Michigan Summer Games will kick off with more than 2,900 athletes participating. The games wouldn’t be possible without the support from local fundraising. Here to tell us about a special golf outing fund raiser is Grace and James, from Special Olympics Michigan.

>>> Watch video above to learn more!

Special Olympics Michigan Golf Classic

Monday, June 12th

10th Golf Classic

@ Western Greens golf course in Marne

Golf starts at 8:30am – 18 holes

$100 per golfer – greens, cart, breakfast, and lunch

Raffle and silent auction

$0.86 of every dollar goes directly to Special Olympics Michigan and supports the athletes of Kent and Barry counties. Guests are welcome and individuals will be paired with other players. Corporate, individual, and team sponsorship opportunities are available.

Donations are welcome and appreciated.

Prizes include top place team, closest to the pin men/women, longest drive men/women.

Register Online or email southwest@somi.org to register as an individual, team, or to become a sponsor. If not preregistered online, golfers may register the day of the event (June 12th).

Like us! http://www.facebook.com/SpecialOlympicsMichigan

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram & Snapchat @SpOlympicsMI

High Resolution Pictures on Flickr: www.flickr.com/specialolympicsmichigan

Watch us! http://www.youtube.com/SOMichigan

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

