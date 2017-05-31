Trial ordered in kidnapping, sex assault of girl





KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A Kalamazoo man accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl has been ordered to stand trial.

A judge ruled after a Wednesday afternoon preliminary exam that there is enough evidence to send 39-year-old Dontrel Williams to trial.

He faces five criminal counts, including criminal sexual conduct and kidnapping. He has denied guilt.

Williams allegedly abducted the girl from a bus stop in Kalamazoo on May 10. She was able to call 911 when he left her alone and police rescued her.

At the hearing, the teen, who 24 Hour News 8 is not identifying, took the stand to tell the court what happened. She said she thought she was “going to die.”

She looked down as she spoke, unable to make eye contact with Williams. She was the only person to testify.

Williams’ attorney advised him to waive the preliminary exam. That would have meant the case was sent to trial anyway, but also would have prevented the witness from giving testimony at this juncture.

Williams said during Wednesday’s proceedings that he wanted a new attorney.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

