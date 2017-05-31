Uniting yoga lovers across the globe; Lole White Tour comes to Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s an event uniting tens of thousands of yoga lovers across the globe… The Lole White Tour on the Road is set to take place in over 50 cities, including Grand Rapids!

Here to tell us about it is the WOTV 4 Women Wellness Expert Michele Fife and Jill Bromley-Sung of Lole Grand Rapids.

>>> Watch video above to learn more!

Lole White Tour On the Road

Wednesday, June 14, 6:30PM

Courtyard by Marriott

11 Monroe Ave. NW – Grand Rapids

Register at eventbrite.com

Michele also has upcoming trips to Galapagos and India, and you’re invited! Learn more from her pages below.

Take a trip to Galapagos or India

Lastly, Michele is doing a special Yoga class June 11th at Westside Fitness!

Benefit Blood Drive for Liam

Michigan Blood

Sunday, June 11 th

11AM – 4PM

Westside Fitness

1618 Leonard St NW – Grand Rapids

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

