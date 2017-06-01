19-year-old dies a week after being hit by car

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A 19-year-old from the Hamilton area who was hit by a car while jogging last week has died.

Julie Genzink was struck on the evening of May 24 on 142nd Avenue near 38th Street in Overisel Township, northeast of Hamilton. Witnesses said she and the friend she was jogging with didn’t look before crossing the street. The friend was not hurt.

Genzink was taken to Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids hospital. Hospital officials told 24 Hour News 8 on Thursday that she had died.

Overisel Reformed Church said in a Thursday evening Facebook post that it would hold a prayer service for the family at 6 p.m. Friday.

The church says funeral arrangements are still pending.

Genzink’s sister graduated from Hamilton High School the day after the crash.

