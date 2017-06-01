Authorities: 1 killed, 1 seriously injured in Portage crash

PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — Portage Department of Public Safety officers say one person was killed in a crash that sent another person to the hospital.

The crash happened at 3:08 p.m. Wednesday in the 9100 block of South Sprinkle Road.

Officers say there were two vehicles involved in the crash. A 43-year-old Plainwell woman died at the scene. A 75-year-old Three Rivers man was taken to an area hospital where he is in serious condition.

The crash is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Portage Public Safety at 269.329.4567 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

