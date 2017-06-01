Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band coming to GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan-native Bob Seger will be making a stop in Grand Rapids as part of his North American tour.

Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band will perform on Tuesday, Sept. 19 at the Van Andel Arena for their 2017 Runaway Train Tour. The concert is set to begin at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets prices range from $77.50 and $97.50. Tickets go on sale to the general public starting at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 9 at the Van Andel Arena and DeVos Place box offices, Ticketmaster.com and by phone at 1.800.745.3000. There is a four ticket limit.

The announcement of the Grand Rapids stop comes after the show at DTE Energy Music Theatre in Clarkston sold out in nine minutes during the presale.

