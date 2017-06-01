Construction starts on BCPD headquarters; so do traffic closures





BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — The Battle Creek Police Department is getting new headquarters, but the 18-month project could cause traffic headaches for some drivers.

Crews Thursday broke ground on the new headquarters at 34 N. Division Street – across the street from the current station.

During the 18 months of construction, Patterson Way/State Street will be closed to traffic from East Michigan Avenue to Division Street. However, both entrances to the city hall parking lot will be open.

>>Inside woodtv.com: Current traffic conditions

Police say the new building will give them the much-needed space they lack with the aging building they currently work out of. The new headquarters will also include a new area where police can meet and connect with community members.

