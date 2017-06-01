Man, 71, pulled from Kalamazoo Lake in Saugatuck

SAUGATUCK, Mich. (WOOD) — Rescue crews have pulled a man out of Kalamazoo Lake in Saugatuck after he reportedly fell off a sailboat.

It happened around noon Thursday near the Sergeant Marina, located at 31 Butler Street.

The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office originally told 24 Hour News 8 the man fell off an overturned sailboat. However, witnesses said the man slipped off the deck of a sailboat and went under.

Police at the scene said the 71-year-old man had been in the water for nearly an hour when they found him between two docked boats in about 12 feet of water.

Police at the scene said the man was taken to Holland Hospital, but his condition is unclear.

Saugatuck water rescue View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Caution tape surrounds the area as Allegan County authorities work to rescue a man who fell into Kalamazoo Lake in Saugatuck. (June 1, 2017) Caution tape surrounds the area as Allegan County authorities work to rescue a man who fell into Kalamazoo Lake in Saugatuck. (June 1, 2017) Caution tape crosses a dock near where a man fell into Kalamazoo Lake in Saugatuck. (June 1, 2017)

