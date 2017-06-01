Enchantment at Blandford Nature Center

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) Blandford Nature Center is being transformed into a fairy garden. The 143-acre wildlife and nature preserve will play host to an enchanting indoor fairy garden during a very special weekend. The event is “Blandford Enchanted,” the Grand Rapids Symphony Friends’ annual fundraiser benefiting the education programs of the Grand Rapids Symphony. Dozens of intricately designed fairy houses created by local artists will be on view. There will also be a build-it-yourself door making, a fairy boutique, and a magical lantern walk through the forest Saturday night, with live musicians. There are events all weekend long.

One Enchanted Evening

Blandford Nature Center

Thursday, June 1 – 6:30PM – 9:30PM

Mary Jane Dockeray Visitor Center

1715 Hillburn Ave. NW – Grand Rapids

Tickets – $75

Blandford Enchanted

Friday, June 2 10am-4pm

Saturday, June 3 10am-4pm. Lantern Walk 7pm

Sunday, June 4 10am-4pm

Children $5, adults $10, lantern walk $15

