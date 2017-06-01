Enchantment at Blandford Nature Center

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) Blandford Nature Center is being transformed into a fairy garden. The 143-acre wildlife and nature preserve will play host to an enchanting indoor fairy garden during a very special weekend. The event is “Blandford Enchanted,” the Grand Rapids Symphony Friends’ annual fundraiser benefiting the education programs of the Grand Rapids Symphony. Dozens of intricately designed fairy houses created by local artists will be on view. There will also be a build-it-yourself door making, a fairy boutique, and a magical lantern walk through the forest Saturday night, with live musicians. There are events all weekend long.
One Enchanted Evening
Blandford Nature Center
Thursday, June 1 – 6:30PM – 9:30PM
Mary Jane Dockeray Visitor Center
1715 Hillburn Ave. NW – Grand Rapids
Tickets – $75
Blandford Enchanted
Friday, June 2 10am-4pm
Saturday, June 3 10am-4pm. Lantern Walk 7pm
Sunday, June 4 10am-4pm
Children $5, adults $10, lantern walk $15