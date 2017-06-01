Kicking off the Spring Parade of Homes with UBU

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Spring Parade of Homes is in full swing, providing inspiration to potential homebuyers and those looking to remodel!

When you walk inside the homes, and there are 72 of them to see, you see the beautiful finished product. But weeks and months of work goes into the parade!

One of the teams working hard on the design side of things is UBU Home Furnishings.

Rachael got the opportunity to stop by UBU to see how they do it! Check out the video above, to learn more.

They make it look so easy!

The Spring Parade of Homes for the Greater Grand Rapids area runs through June 10th and The Lakeshore Parade of Homes is June 8th through the 17th.

You can also drop by the UBU Home Furnishings showroom, located in Rivertown Crossings Mall in Grandville and underneath TGI Fridays.

