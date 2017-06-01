Ludington PD: Worker from Grand Rapids fell 30 feet, died

LUDINGTON, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids man is dead after falling about 30 feet while on the job.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Ludington Water Treatment Plant, located at 501 N. Lakeshore Drive, according to Ludington police.

Officers say they found 20-year-old Kevin Anthony Martinez in the water clarifier area, after he plunged approximately three stories from a skylight.

Martinez was taken to a Ludington hospital then flown to Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids where he died.

An autopsy is scheduled Thursday to confirm how Martinez died.

