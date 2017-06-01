Man injured in crash involving bus in Kent Co.

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A 50-year-old man was injured following a crash involving a school bus Thursday morning.

It happened around 6:30 a.m. in the 7300 block of S. Division Avenue in Byron Township, south of Grand Rapids, according to a Kent County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Authorities say a Dean Transportation bus pulled out of the Prescott Mobile Home Park onto Division Avenue into the path of a 1995 Cadillac.

The driver of the bus and a 21-year-old passenger were not injured. The driver of the Cadillac, a 50-year-old Grand Rapids man, sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Kent County sheriff’s deputies say speed and alcohol were not factors.

The crash remains under investigation.

