Michigan triplets take 3 of 4 valedictorian spots

BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A set of triplets has earned three of the four valedictorian spots at their high school in central Michigan.

The Lansing State Journal reports that Katelyn, Cole and Case Trevino will be accepting their diplomas Sunday as three of Bath High School’s four co-valedictorians. Kelsey Billingsley is the fourth.

Superintendent Jake Huffman has known the triplets since they were in middle school. Huffman says there are only 70 students in Bath High’s class of 2017, and that it’s rare for a school that size to have four valedictorians.

Their father, Rick Trevino, says the family has always put an emphasis on learning.

The triplets have each earned scholarships to attend Central Michigan University, where their sister, Kwyn Trevino, is a student.

Information from: Lansing State Journal

