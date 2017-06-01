Police chase, crash after owner confronts suspected car thief

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman was surprised to find her stolen vehicle parked outside an Ottawa County grocery store.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said the Ford Focus had been stolen from the Grand Rapids area Wednesday. The owner spotted it around 4:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the Family Fare on Butternut Drive in Holland Township, investigators say.

The owner, who was with her brother, confronted the driver of her vehicle in the parking lot. That’s when the driver backed up quickly, hitting the victim’s brother in the hand. The driver then jumped a curb and sped off from the store.

Deputies spotted the vehicle in the Georgetown Township area and followed it a short distance before the driver crashed near 48th Avenue and Bauer Road, the sheriff’s department said.

The suspect was taken to Holland Hospital for evaluation and his condition is stable, investigators say.

The suspect’s name is being withheld until he’s formally charged in the case.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

