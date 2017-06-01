Police start carrying overdosing reversal drug for K-9s

DENISE LAVOIE, AP Legal Affairs Writer Published: Updated:
In this Tuesday, May 30, 2017, photo Massachusetts State Police K-9, Maximus, searches a car for drugs with Trooper Brian Bonia, left, during a training session in Revere, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

BOSTON (AP) — Police have started carrying new protection for their K-9 partners: naloxone, a drug that has long been used to reverse opioid overdoses in humans.

In this May 30, 2017, photo, Massachusetts State Police Trooper Brian Cooper displays a dosage of Naloxone during a training session with his K-9 Drako in Revere, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
In this May 30, 2017, photo, a sketch shows the injection points on a police K-9, which accompanies a dosage of Naloxone, during a drug search training session in Revere, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Even a tiny amount of powdered fentanyl can sicken both police officers and dogs who sniff out drugs during raids.

Three police dogs in Florida were rushed to an animal hospital last year when they ingested fentanyl, a powerful painkiller often mixed with street heroin. The dogs were given naloxone and recovered quickly.

Massachusetts State Police began carrying naloxone for their K-9s in March. Police in Hartford, Connecticut, began carrying it in January.