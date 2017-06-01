Prayer vigil held for missing Portage woman

Related Coverage Portage police: Woman missing since last week





KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — A candlelight vigil was held Thursday for Theresa Lockhart of Portage, who has been missing for two weeks.

The prayer vigil was held at her church, St. Mary Magdalen in Kentwood.

Lockhart, 44, grew up in the Grand Rapids area and moved to the Kalamazoo area a few years ago when she married Christopher Lockhart, 24 Hour News 8 was told. She worked as an adjunct professor at Kalamazoo Valley Community College and taught high school Spanish at Schoolcraft Community Schools before she went missing.

Thursday marks two weeks since she was last seen leaving her home in Portage. Her husband saw her leave the house around 10 p.m. on May 18 and her vehicle was found a few miles from their home, the Portage Department of Public Safety said.

Police have searched the area four times, bringing in K-9s and a helicopter, but haven’t been able to find her.

Lockhart is described as about 5-foot-5 and 115 pounds. She has brown hair and eyes and wears glasses. Anyone with information about where she may be is asked to call Portage police at 269.329.4567 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

