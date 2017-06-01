Report: Benton Harbor will keep football coach Uzelac

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WOOD) — Benton Harbor Public Schools has decided that despite controversy over some questionable text messages, football coach Elliot Uzelac will stay on the job, area media reports.

The school board made its decision Thursday evening after a public meeting and closed session, according to WNDU, the NBC affiliate out of South Bend, Indiana.

WNDU reported in mid-May that screenshots of the texts showed Uzelac responding to a photo of a black student standing in front of a car by writing, “How much drugs did he sell to rent that,” and adding later, “Our local drug dealers are doing well.”

The district said Uzelac admitted to the superintendent that he texted some of the statements to fellow coaches. Uzelac apologized, saying the comments were “clearly inappropriate.”

Uzelac, a former coach for Western Michigan University, the University of Michigan, Navy and in the NFL, took over the Benton Harbor team in 2015. Before his arrival, the team had lost all but four of its previous 72 games. His two seasons as head coach have both been winning seasons and both extended into the playoffs.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

