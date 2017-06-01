Shop local: head to My Sweet Peony for handmade home décor and upcycled furniture

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We love discovering new stores that we know our viewers will love, and this shop is just as sweet as its name!

“Sweet Peony” sells upcycled furniture, fun gifts, and handmade home décor. Don’t forget their customized signs and pillows, that you won’t find anywhere else.

Today, Rachael’s took us inside! Check it out in the video above.

As you can see, you’ll find many handmade items at Sweet Peony, which really makes them special and unique.

Rachael picked up a few things while she was there, and raved about the classes they offer! They offer people that element of education, and the fun of making something with your own hands.

Some of the upcoming classes include macrame and succulents, happening on Saturday, June 10th, 17th, and 24th, from 1 to 4pm. There’s also plenty of open craft time you can take advantage of.

In addition to that, you can host a private party or workshop with your friends!

Sweet Peony is located at 2795 Orange Avenue in Cascade Township. To learn more, head to their website at http://www.mysweetpeony.com/

