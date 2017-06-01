Sixth-grader wins National Spelling Bee

The Associated Press Published:
Ananya Vinay, Scripps National Spelling Bee
Ananya Vinay, 12, from Fresno, Calif., spells her word during the finals of the 90th Scripps National Spelling Bee, in Oxon Hill, Md., Thursday, June 1, 2017. Vinay, correctly spelled her word.

OXON HILL, Md. (AP) — Twelve-year-old Ananya Vinay has won the 90th Scripps National Spelling Bee.

The sixth-grader from Fresno, California, won by spelling “marocain,” a French word for dress fabric made of ribbed crepe. She gets more than $40,000 in cash and prizes.

Runner-up Rohan Rajeev missed the word “marram,” a Scandinavian-derived word for beach grass.

Ananya’s victory was the first time since 2013 that the bee has declared a single champion. It ended in a tie for three consecutive years.

The bee added a written tiebreaker test this year, but it didn’t come into play.