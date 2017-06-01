Sixth-grader wins National Spelling Bee

OXON HILL, Md. (AP) — Twelve-year-old Ananya Vinay has won the 90th Scripps National Spelling Bee.

The sixth-grader from Fresno, California, won by spelling “marocain,” a French word for dress fabric made of ribbed crepe. She gets more than $40,000 in cash and prizes.

Runner-up Rohan Rajeev missed the word “marram,” a Scandinavian-derived word for beach grass.

Ananya’s victory was the first time since 2013 that the bee has declared a single champion. It ended in a tie for three consecutive years.

The bee added a written tiebreaker test this year, but it didn’t come into play.

#Speller264 Ananya Vinay is the 2017 Scripps National Bee Champion. The 12-year-old spelled "marocain" correctly to win. #spellingbee pic.twitter.com/tZ76dLE4k5 — NationalSpellingBee (@ScrippsBee) June 2, 2017

