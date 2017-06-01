The truth about Crohn’s and Colitis; how you can make a difference

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – There’s an empowering event happening this weekend to raise awareness and help families fighting two “invisible” diseases, Crohn’s and Colitis.

We had Allison, West Michigan Takes Steps honored hero; and Katie, a nurse practitioner from Spectrum Health, in studio to tell us all about it.

>>> Watch video above to learn more.

The two diseases know no boundaries.

Allison, was diagnosed at a young age. From 9 to 11 years old, doctors couldn’t figure out what she had. Allison showed signs of fatigue and fever, she was always cold and experienced a lot of weight loss.

Though the symptoms may have changed throughout this journey, the need for support never did. She shared how important it is to speak out and allow loved ones to help.

There can be many emotions attached to having a disease like Crohn’s or Colitis, and you may not always know how to react to it. That’s why having such a strong support system has played a huge role in Allison’s life, and been a blessing in more ways than one.

“Absolutely don’t be afraid to speak out.” – Allison, honored hero

THE EVENT: We’re making waves in the community to create awareness of the two life altering diseases, and you’re invited. Yes, it’s a walk… but it’s truly a community event. Head to Take Steps for Crohn’s & Colitis this weekend for a network of parents, patients, caregivers, and supporters all working together for the same cause.

Saturday, June 3, 2017

Check in at 10am, walk starts at 11am

John Ball Zoo Park

Kids activities, including a bounce house

Known collectively as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis affect more than 1.6 million Americans. That’s one in every 200 Americans living with one of these debilitating, medically incurable diseases that attack the digestive system. To learn more, head to http://online.ccfa.org/site/TR/TakeSteps/Chapter-Michigan?pg=entry&fr_id=6788.

