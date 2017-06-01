Watch the CWC Awards Special Tonight

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Did you miss any of the Connecting with Community Awards stories this year?

We’ve highlighted eight amazing community partnerships that are working to solve problems and address needs here in West Michigan.

Here’s a list of the eight Connecting with Community Awards Finalists:

Senior Sing-Along

Comprehensive Therapy Center

Congregational Kitchen

Operation Heading Home

HQ, Mel Trotter, 3:11 Youth Housing

Community Rebuilders, Salvation Army Housing Assessment Program, VA HealthCare for Homeless Vets

West Michigan Center for Arts and Technology, Grand Rapids African American Museum and Archives & Grand Rapids Public Library

Out Side In Stables and their Rescue & Heroes for Horses Program

Watch our half hour special showcasing all eight of our award finalists as well as a recap of the award celebration. See it all tonight, Thursday, June 1st at 7:30 P.M. on WOOD TV8.

We will share the winner of the Connecting with Community Awards, who was selected by our Connecting with Community Partners; Metro Health – University of Michigan Health, Art Van Furniture, Grand Valley State University, Grand Rapids Community Foundation and Mercantile Bank.

We will also share the winner of the Community Choice Award, which was selected by you, our viewers, in a popular vote.

Find out more information about each of the Connecting with Community Awards finalists or about our Community partners.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

