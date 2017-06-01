West Michigan couple to be on ‘House Hunters’





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A couple new to West Michigan will be featured on Thursday night’s episode of HGTV’s “House Hunters.”

“We originally moved from the suburbs of Chicago,” Yvonne Krecun said.

Krecun, her husband Mac and their two sons decided it was time to leave the Windy City so they could be closer to her family on the east side of Michigan. But they didn’t want to be too far from Mac’s family in Chicago. Grand Rapids was the perfect fit.

They applied online to be on “House Hunters” and the show asked them to submit a 20-minute audition video. The show’s producers liked it, and they were selected to be featured on the show.

“We kind of went into it thinking it was going to be a lot of fun — and it was — but it was a lot more work than we expected. It was five full days of shooting over a two-week period. Basically from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.,” Mac Krecun said.

The Krecuns spent about eight months in temporary housing as they searched for the perfect home in metro Grand Rapids.

“We were at the point of contemplating building because we just were not finding what we wanted,” Yvonne Krecun said.

They aren’t alone in that journey. Their realtor, Cheri Morehouse with Berkshire Hathaway, said there aren’t a ton of houses on the market right now, which is driving up prices and competition.

“The market is extremely hot here still. The most activity is any home $250,000 and under are very difficult to purchase due to the fact you have so many people writing offers on them,” Morehouse said.

Morehouse has been in real estate for 15 years and says she has never see a market like this.

“You get in a multiple-offer situation almost every time right now, it’s crazy. I had a house I listed for $385,000 and I had 17 offers within 48 hours and the highest offer came in the $460,000 range,” she said.

As for the “House Hunters” experience, they all enjoyed it.

“I had fun. I tried to take over the director position, but it didn’t work out,” Morehouse joked.

All are excited and a little nervous to watch their episode hit the air at 10 p.m. Thursday on HGTV.

“We don’t know who’s the picky one. I think they might portray her as the picky one,” Mac Krecun said as his wife laughed.

