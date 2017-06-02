1B+ steps counted in W. MI walking challenge

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The goal was simple — to get West Michigan moving. Collectively, participants in the West Michigan Walking Challenge walked further than a trip to the moon and back.

Terryberry issued the challenge six weeks ago. A total of 52 companies and 2,635 employees took part in the first-ever business-to-business competition meant to highlight wellness in workplaces across West Michigan.

From April 17 to May 28, participants walked more than billion steps.

Friday, an awards ceremony was held at Terryberry’s headquarters on Oak Industrial Drive NE in Grand Rapids to announce this year’s winners.

The JW Marriott took the top spot with each employee averaging more than 99,556 steps per week. The Amway Grand came in second place followed by GR Auto Gallery.

Next year’s West Michigan Walking Challenge will kick off on April 16, 2018.

