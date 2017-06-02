5K to be held to honor Rebekah Bletsch

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Nearly three years after her murder, a memorial 5K will be held to honor Rebekah Bletsch.

The third annual Remembering Rebekah 5K will start at 9 a.m. on Sunday, June 18 at Fricano’s-Muskegon Lake, located at 1050 W. Western Avenue in Muskegon.

All proceeds from the 5K will go to a college fund for Bletch’s daughter and Puppy Breath Rescue in Grand Haven.

Runners who are interested in participating can register and purchase shirts online.

On June 29, 2014, Bletsch’s body was found along the side of Automobile Road in Dalton Township, where she often jogged.

Suspected serial killer Jeffrey Willis is facing charges in the 36-year-old wife and mother’s murder. A trial date has not yet been scheduled.

