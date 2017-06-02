Authorities: Woman killed in Kent Co. house fire

CANNON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a 64-year-old woman was killed in a house fire in Kent County on Friday.

The fire broke out around 4:30 p.m. at the house located at 6400 Fricke Court NE in Cannon Township, southeast of Rockford, according to a Kent County Sheriff’s Department news release.

When fire crews arrived on scene, authorities say the house was fully engulfed and a 65-year-old man told firefighters that his wife was still inside.

After the fire was under control, crews searched the house and found the woman’s body, the release said.

The man was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

