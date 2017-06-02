Barber returns lost hat to Korean War veteran

Related Coverage Barber searches for veteran to return hat





GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Korean War veteran and the hat that told his story have been reunited.

On Memorial Day, 24 Hour News 8 reported on the efforts of an Ottawa County hair stylist to return a Korean War combat ball cap back to its rightful owner. His efforts paid off.

For two months, the blue combat infantryman ball cap sat behind the counter at Gentlemen’s Quarters barber shop near Jenison, waiting for its owner to retrieve it.

No one came to pick up the hat, so stylist Kaylie VanNetten posted the story on social media.

“I felt like it was a pretty important thing,” VanNetten said.

Herm Jongsma, 85, has Alzheimer’s disease, but the hat is his connection to his past.

Along with an U.S. Army veteran pin on one side and a Koren War Veterans Association pin on the other, the blue combat infantryman cap featured a Combat Infantryman Badge with a star, indicating a second award. According to the Army, the badge is awarded to infantry or special forces soldiers who served in combat.

Herm Jongsma’s family says he served in some rough places, including Outpost Harry — a must hold at all costs strategic outpost during the war.

“He fought on the line. He was a United States soldier who fought with the Greek Army, and has a lot of stories to tell,” said Fran Jongsma, his daughter-in-law.

His family says he used to get his haircut at Gentlemen’s Quarters, and probably never realized he left it behind.

Friday, VanNetten was able to hand the hat back to Herm Jongsman.

“I was really, really glad that somebody came forward and glad he came in personally and claimed it. That was really, really nice,” said VanNetten.

