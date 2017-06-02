Fire forces 2 families from Grand Rapids house





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Investigators are trying to determine what caused a fire that forced two families from their home.

It happened around 12 a.m. Friday at a split-level house on Lincoln Avenue near 11th Street.

Police put up caution tape as firefighters battled the flames.

The Grand Rapids Fire Department says several adults and a couple teenagers were forced from the house. At least one of the victims was in a wheelchair, but everyone safely evacuated, firefighters say. No one was injured.

Crews extinguished the flames after about 30 minutes.

The Grand Rapids Fire Department said the family in the lower unit is staying at a second rental home; the American Red Cross is helping the family in the top unit, which had more significant damage from the flames.

