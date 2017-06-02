Grand Rapids Festival of the Arts 2017: What to expect

Related Coverage Festival Weather





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Visitors to downtown Grand Rapids will encounter some changes when Grand Rapids Festival of the Arts kicks off Friday.

Dozens of food booths, musical and dance performances, activities and art vendors will return this year. But this year may be more convenient for parents of budding artists: Organizers have consolidated kids’ activities at Rosa Parks Circle.

“It’s a brand new focus. We’ve kind of taken a lot of the kids activities and we’ve centered them around, down in that area,” said Joanne Bailey-Boorsma, Vice President of Grand Rapids festival of the Arts.

She says the popular glue-in will return for pint-sized artists, as well as a bunch of new activities, including decorating bags for Kids Food Basket and performances by puppeteer Kevin Kameraad. Children can also interact with animals from John Ball Zoo.

The activities don’t stop at Rosa Parks Circle.

“It’s all the way up to the Calder. That’s where we started, that’s the basis of our celebration. It was the first public artwork supported by the National Endowment of the Arts,” explained Bailey-Boorsma.

In partnership with the Grand Rapids Festival of the Arts, Ferris State University’s Kendall College of Arts + Design will host the Regional Arts Exhibition, as well as a performance stage.

WOOD TV8 will also be broadcasting live from the festival Friday and Saturday, beginning with 24 Hour News 8 at noon.

“We’re so thrilled for the opportunity to have all these things going on,” said Bailey-Boorsma.

This is the 48th year for the three-day festival. Each year, it takes hundreds of volunteers to pull it off, and organizers are looking for more.

“It’s really a very exciting (event), and it’s a lot of fun. It’s a good community to be a part of, it’s a rare opportunity where we can celebrate our art and what West Michigan has to offer,” Bailey-Boorsma said.

To find out how you can help, visit the volunteer page on the Grand Rapids Festival of the Arts website.

