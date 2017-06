Related Coverage GR police investigate body found in Highland Park

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police have identified the man who was found dead in Highland Park.

The body found in a swampy area of the park on April 19 has been identified as 56-year-old Dana Eugene Crandell, of Grand Rapids.

Friday, the Grand Rapids Police Department said the cause of death remains under investigation pending toxicology results.

Police had said the body appeared to have been there for a couple of days, but there were no obvious signs of trauma.

