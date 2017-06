GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Griffins won Game 1 of the Calder Cup Finals against the Syracuse Crunch.

Playing Game 1 on home ice at the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids on Friday, the Griffins won 3-2 to take a 1-0 series lead.

The GAME-WINNER by Tomas Nosek with 13 seconds to play in regulation! @griffinshockey takes Game 1 by a 3-2 final! @WOODTV @GriffinsGameDay pic.twitter.com/QeDtap0oj0 — Zach Sepanik (@zachsepanik) June 3, 2017

Game 2 of the best-of-seven series is Saturday in Grand Rapids. The Griffins are undefeated on home ice in the playoffs.

The Griffins beat the Crunch in 2013 to win the Calder Cup.

