GRPS gives all clear after report of weapon unfounded

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The all clear has been given at a school on Grand Rapids’ southeast side after police determined a tip about a weapon on campus was unfounded.

Police were called to the scene around 2 p.m. Friday after authorities learned that some students allegedly saw a weapon at Martin Luther King Jr. Leadership Academy.

A code yellow alert, which means everyone must shelter in place, was activated at the school, located at 645 Logan St. SE, while police searched the building and interviewed students, Grand Rapids Public Schools Spokesman John Helmholdt told 24 Hour News 8.

However, no weapon was found and no one was taken into custody, Helmholdt said. School operations were set to return to normal around 2:45 p.m.

