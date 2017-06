GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Modern advances in surgery are making hip and knee replacements better for patients at Holland Hospital. Derick Johnson, DO at the Bone and Joint Center joined eightWest to talk about some of these new surgical techniques!

>>> See video above, to learn more.

Physician Lecture Series

June 13, 2017

6 – 7pm

Grand Haven Community Center

Reservations at hollandhospital.org

Learn more, here: hollandboneandjoint.com

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit