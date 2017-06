GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — High school lacrosse playoffs are in full swing, and West Michigan teams battled it out on the field on Friday.

In Division 1, Rockford girls beat Forest Hills United 12-8 in a regional final. The Division 2 East Grand Rapids girls beat Grand Rapids Catholic Central 19-17.

In the boys ranks, Rockford beat Brighton 12-5 and are into the semi-finals. In Division 2, Forest Hills Central beat Caledonia 22-2.

