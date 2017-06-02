KCAS Pets of the Week: Phoebe and Ping





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — If you’re looking for a playful pal with paws, then this week’s pets of the week are for you.

First up is Phoebe. She’s a playful 10-month-old American Staffordshire terrier mix who loves going on walks.

While Phoebe came to the Kent County Animal Shelter as a stray, she’s a very sweet and outgoing pup who loves everyone she meets, shelter workers say.

Next up is Ping. He’s a 4 or 5-month-old kitten with a distinctive pattern that makes him look like he has a mustache.

Ping is a super affectionate kitten who loves to snuggle and climb.

If you’re interested in adopting Phoebe, Ping, Pong or any other pet at the Kent County Animal Shelter, call 616.632.7300 or visit the organization’s website.

—-

Online:

Kent County Animal Shelter on Facebook

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

