Fire that injured woman, child deemed arson; 1 in custody

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say they have a person of interest in custody for a Muskegon Heights fire that sent a woman and 6-year-old girl to the hospital.

Authorities were called to the fire at a two-story apartment in the 600 block of East Hovey just before 3:30 a.m. Sunday, after bystanders tried to break into the building to help the screaming victims escape, according to an initial report from the Muskegon Heights Fire Chief.

Three firefighters pulled the woman and child from the home and put out the flames before backup arrived. They were taken to a hospital in serious condition, but have since been released.

Muskegon Heights Police Chief Joe Thomas tells 24 Hour News 8 the person of interest was dating the woman injured in the fire and they believe the fire started with a domestic dispute.

Investigators determined someone intentionally set the fire on the ground floor and upstairs.

Thomas said the police and fire department worked closely together in their investigation. The case has been forwarded to the prosecutor’s office to determine what charges are merited.

Authorities are not releasing names in the case at this time.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

