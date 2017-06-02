National Doughnut Day 2017: Where to get your free treat

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Several groups are helping West Michigan celebrate National Doughnut Day Friday with a free treat.

In Grand Rapids, The Salvation Army is giving away 2,000 free doughnuts. Volunteers will be handing them out at several undisclosed locations around downtown Friday. The organization will also serve up the baked good to veterans at the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans from 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

Krispy Kreme is giving each customer a free doughnut at participating locations, including its store at 2700 East Beltline near 28th Street in Grand Rapids.

It's June 2 – #NationalDoughnutDay! Take a screenshot to pick your FREE doughnut, or at least narrow down your options. 🆓 🍩 all day US/Can pic.twitter.com/jXDMLJXutz — krispykreme (@krispykreme) June 2, 2017

Participating Dunkin’ Donuts stores are also celebrating National Doughnut Day with a free classic “donut” with any beverage purchase. It’s best to call ahead to find out if your store is participating.

Happy #NationalDonutDay! 🎉 Come in today Friday 6/2 to get a FREE classic donut with the purchase of any beverage! 🎉🍩 pic.twitter.com/9ZLp8iTlNM — Dunkin' Donuts (@DunkinDonuts) June 2, 2017

And participating Tim Hortons restaurants are offering a free classic doughnut with the purchase of a medium size or larger brewed coffee. The drink can be hot or iced. Customers must mention the National Doughnut Day deal for their free treat.

National Doughnut Day this year marks 100 years since The Salvation Army’s “donut lassies” served the first doughnuts to American soldiers fighting on the front lines during World War I.

Those looking to support The Salvation Army’s National Doughnut Day outreach are encouraged to donate to the organization by calling 616.459.3433 or by texting SALDONUTDAY to 41444.

