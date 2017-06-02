‘National security’ issue leads to FBI search near Detroit

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — FBI agents removed boxes from a Detroit-area home during an evening search.

Agency spokesman Tim Wiley described the search late Thursday in Dearborn as a “law enforcement operation” but said there’s no threat to public safety.

The Detroit Free Press and other local media outlets, citing a source they do not identify, reported the search was related to a “national security” issue. The Free Press, which cited “a source familiar with the mission,” reported it involved an incident that “apparently happened out of state” in which suspects were tracked to the Detroit area.

Wiley told The Associated Press that he won’t comment on those reports. WXYZ-TV video showed agents removing boxes Thursday night. The Detroit News said agents left the scene shortly before midnight.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

