New activities and returning favorites at the annual Festival of the Arts

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Visitors in downtown Grand Rapids will encounter some changes when Grand Rapids Festival of the Arts kicks off Friday! Get ready for dozens of food booths, musical and dance performances, activities and art vendors.

Also, this year will be more convenient for parents of budding artists: Organizers have consolidated kids’ activities at Rosa Parks Circle.

“It’s a brand new focus. We’ve kind of taken a lot of the kids activities and we’ve centered them around, down in that area,” said Joanne Bailey-Boorsma, Vice President of Grand Rapids festival of the Arts.

The popular glue-in will return for pint-sized artists, as well as a bunch of new activities, including decorating bags for Kids Food Basket and performances by puppeteer Kevin Kameraad. Children can also interact with animals from John Ball Zoo!

