Portage man named person of interest in wife’s disappearance

PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say a Portage man has been named a person of interest in the disappearance of his wife, six months after he was accused of assaulting her.

On Friday, police said they were “heading towards a homicide investigation” in the disappearance of Theresa Huyge Lockhart. Investigators believe she is dead and her husband, Christopher Lockhart, is the only person of interest in the case.

Theresa Lockhart, 44, was reported missing on Saturday, May 20 by officials at Schoolcraft Community Schools where she worked as a Spanish teacher. Her car was found the next day a few miles from her home at a park-and-ride off of Angling Road.

Theresa Lockhart was last seen on May 18 around 5 p.m. working out at a gym and last posted on social media around 8 p.m. Christopher Lockhart, 47, said he last saw his wife leaving their Portage home around 10 p.m. that night, police said. However, he has not cooperated in the investigation since that conversation — and never reported her missing.

“His behavior is extremely unusual,” said Portage Department of Public Safety Chief John Blue. “It wouldn’t be what you would expected of someone that [was] told that their spouse is missing and there’s no proof of life or no contact. It definitely raised some eyebrows at that point.”

Court records show that in the fall of 2016, Christopher Lockhart was accused of assaulting his wife.

On Nov. 4, 2016, the alleged domestic assault occurred. Four days later, a no-contact order was issued. Then, on Nov. 18, Theresa Lockhart asked the court to remove that order, and the court did so.

On Nov. 18, Christopher Lockhart pleaded guilty to simple assault with a three-month deferred judgement and was ordered to serve 10 hours of community service. Because he completed the community service as part of the deferred judgement, the case was dismissed on Feb. 28, 2017.

Theresa Lockhart is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 115 pounds. She has brown hair and eyes and wears glasses. Anyone with information should call Portage police at 269.329.4567 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

