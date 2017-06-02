Summer happenings at the Grand Rapids Children’s Museum

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – School is almost out and it’s time to start thinking about summer camps for your kids. The Grand Rapids Children’s Museum is signing up kids right now for this summer.
Discovering Dinos Day Camp -June 19th-22nd
- Registration $85 per child for Members, $95 for non-members
Mad Scientists Day Camp – July 10th-13th
- Early Bird Registration $85 through June 10th
Gadgets & Gizmos Day Camp – August 7th-10th
- Early Bird Registration $85 through July 7th
